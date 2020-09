SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a gas leak on Layzon Brothers Road in the Indian Orchard part of Springfield Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, construction crews hit a gas line in the area. There was no fire or injures and Columbia Gas has a road crew on the way.

The leak happened at the Duggan Park Apartments, which is a public housing complex run by the Springfield Housing Authority.