Construction of Amazon facility in Holyoke causing water discoloration

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Holyoke residents are seeing discoloration in their water.

General Manager of the Holyoke Water Works, David Conti, said his office has been receiving “a lot of dirty water complaints” from residents in the Homestead Avenue area.

Conti told 22News, the discoloration is at least in part, due to construction going on for a major new project in the city.

“Result initially from the construction that is taking place on the former Copco building,” he explained. “They are doing some upgrades for the new Amazon Distribution Center that is causing some disruption to the system.”

Conti said they are working to get the new Amazon facility off of the residential main and connected to a commercial one so they can reduce the discoloration some residents are seeing.