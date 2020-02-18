Construction of group home in Holyoke to continue after Cease Work Order was issued

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Labor halted construction of a group home in a Holyoke neighborhood.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli found out why they changed their mind and gave the agency permission to continue building it.

The Mental Health Association said the Department of Labor lifted the Cease Work Order Tuesday on their group home on Yale Street. The MHA is in the process of turning the single-family home into a 16 bedroom recovery facility.

On Friday, the Department of Labor posted signs on the window that said they issued a Cease Work Order, due to license and work practice violations for asbestos and lead removal.

The MHA said the DOL permitted them to take down the signs after they had a conversation with the group home’s contractor.

Michael Pietras, Owner and Civil engineer for Engineering and Lands Solutions group home contractor told 22News, “We felt it was unfair targeting, usually if something comes up like this you’d have a conversation with the inspector prior to posting but that didn’t happen here. It was definitely upsetting.”

Pietras said their construction work will not expose any lead or asbestos but they agreed with the DOL to conduct a test for both soon.

The MHA still expects to have the group home open sometime in April.