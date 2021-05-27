Construction of new Food Bank of Western Massachusetts headquarters in Chicopee to begin next spring

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts on Thursday revealed the plans for their new distribution center and headquarters, which will be located in Chicopee.

The Food Bank’s future home will be built on the corner of Carew and East Main Streets. Construction on the new headquarters, which will be larger and environmentally greener than the current one located in Hatfield, is set to begin next spring.

Andrew Morehouse, the Executive Director of the Food Bank, told 22News they’ve essentially run out of space at their current distribution center, “By moving down to Chicopee, we’re gonna have the capacity, and the efficiencies, to be able to distribute more healthy food to more people across all four counties of western Massachusetts for decades to come.”

Morehouse said that being closer to the state’s major highways will also make it easier for them to receive more food from their suppliers.