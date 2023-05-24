WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation infrastructure project has begun along Memorial Ave. to improve pedestrian safety.

Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield provided residents an update on Facebook stating that all the trees are being removed in order to widen sections of the roadway and add bike paths and make it safer for pedestrians on Memorial Ave. Mayor Reichelt said trees will be planted at the completion of the project.

In addition, the contractor is currently removing the old trolley tracks from the center of the roadway. The next steps in the project will be discussed during biweekly meetings with the Town of West Springfield, MassDOT, and the contractor.