WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be construction on Boston road taking place during the week of October 24 to November 11.

According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, construction will be taking place from Railroad Avenue to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts on Boston Road from October 24th to November 11th. Milling will also take place the week of October 24th to October 28th.

Different site work will also take place the week of November 1st to Nover 4th and paving will be from November 7th to November 11th. There will be major delays and the Wilbraham Police are asking you to avoid the area if possible.