HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Gas & Electric (HG&E) will be performing construction along South Street beginning on Monday.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, HG&E will begin to replace utility infrastructure along South Street, between Brown Avenue and Northampton Street. Crews will begin their work each weekday at 7:00 a.m. and finish at 3:30 p.m. for the next 8-10 weeks.

It is advised that the public avoid the area and travel a different way. “No Parking” signs will be placed on the side of the road to keep the work area open for the next morning.