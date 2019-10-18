Construction on Western Avenue in Westfield to continue through Fall

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Westfield have been dealing with congestion thanks to construction on Western Avenue.

Wednesday night’s storm brought delays to a whole new level. A long stretch of Western Avenue turned into a mud track thanks to the heavy rain.

Road work has been underway since September, causing backups and frustrating locals. 22News received multiple calls saying the backups stretched for miles.

On Thursday, residents caught in muddy traffic were understanding of the situation.

West Springfield resident Robert Beeman told 22News, “The way I see it they are doing what they have to do. They are working hard and are doing a good job. They are here from 7 a.m. to 5 o’clock at night. The way I look at it it’s a temporary inconvenience. In another month or so it should be fine.”

The project is expected to wrap up this fall.