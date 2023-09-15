SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield broke ground on a major renovation project downtown on Friday.

The historic Kavanagh Building at 443 State Street will be redeveloped into 35 apartments with space for offices and shops. Twenty of the apartments will be set aside to house people experiencing homelessness.

The 28,000-square-foot building has been vacant for 15 years. The construction project is expected to take about 14 to 16 months to finish.

Mayor Sarno states, “Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan and I are proud to join with DM Renaissance Development, a minority developer, for this special groundbreaking ceremony to reactivate the long vacant old Kavanagh building on State Street into a mix of commercial space and apartments. The project is funded, in part, thanks from $2.1 million from my administrations ARPA grant funding as part of my 8th round of ARPA announcements back in December 2022. Special thanks to MassMutual Life Initiative, New Valley, MassHousing and other stakeholders for their belief and investment in this capital project.”