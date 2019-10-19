Consul General of Ireland joins local community for breakfast

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Irish Cultural Center of Western New England hosted a guest of high honor Saturday.

Consul General of Ireland to New England Laoise Moore visited the center to enjoy breakfast with the community. Moore works with the Consulate team out of Boston to strengthen Ireland’s ties to New England.

Their top priority is promoting Irish culture, heritage and interests, making a visit to the well-respected cultural center a breeze. Even to Irish natives, the center and its partnership with the consulate are impressive.

Mags Oiordan of Ireland told 22News, “It’s just really nice to see the Irish societies and Irish clubs are very active and very participatory in the community in the Springfield area.”

Moore was appointed Consul General in May bringing a long list of degrees and professional foreign policy experience to New England.