SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Consumer Price Index, which measures the costs of goods and services hit a grim milestone in the month of June.

22News is working for you with how this is impacting people here in western Massachusetts. This level of inflation hasn’t been seen since 1981, and local residents are feeling the effects.

Maria Sticco told 22News, “You have to crunch and you have to kind of budget something maybe you normally wouldn’t budget, now you have to make ends meet in other areas.”

This is a shared mindset among so many consumers as inflation continues to soar. The consumer price index increased 9.1% from a year ago, more than Dow Jones had estimated. Prices of groceries, gas, and housing are all skyrocketing.

“My rents have went up, the food everything. Things I could afford I’ve been cutting back on because I can’t afford it,” said Karen Brown of West Springfield.

These latest findings seem to challenge the idea that inflation is peaking, and the Federal Reserve may have to take more aggressive action. Federal Reserve officials have instituted a series of interest rate increases, which are expected to continue until inflation comes down.

In the meantime, consumers anxiously await to see what impact that may have on their budgets.

“Something needs to be done because the price of everything is going up which is understandable because there are supply issues but something else needs to be done with it you can’t just expect people to make the same wages they were making and then jacking everything else up,” said Sticco.

The fed will make a decision on just how high-interest rates may increase during their next meeting later this month.