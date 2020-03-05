Consumer protection seminar offers tips to Springfield seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A consumer protection seminar was held at Springfield’s Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center on Wednesday.

Consumer Affairs Director Milagros Johnson told seniors that if a caller is trying to solicit money from you, hang up the phone; don’t engage the caller in conversation.

“They get a phone call from an individual claiming to be the grandchild or someone calling on behalf of the grandchild, saying that the grandchild has been in an accident or has been arrested,” Johnson explained. “And when the grandparents hear something like that on the phone, it’s very touching. It’s very personal.”

Another scam call common at this time of year is calls claiming to be the IRS.

Remember: The IRS will never call you, so if you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, just hang up.