Contact tracing program monitoring spread of COVID-19 in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Social distancing and stay at home orders have been in place in Massachusetts for just over a month.

To find out how effective these orders have been, the state launched its contact tracing program to monitor the spread of COVID-19.

The tracing team has spoken with 5,000 people who may have been exposed to the virus. On average, each of those individuals has only had contact with about two other people instead of the expected 10.

Governor Baker is urging people to answer if they receive a call from the tracing team. They come from a number with an 833 or 857 area code and the caller ID will say “MA COVID TEAM”

Baker said this is a “key element toward not only stopping the spread” of this contagious disease but also understanding who’s been affected.