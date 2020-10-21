Contact tracing underway at Ludlow High School after one tests positive for COVID-19

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A member of the Ludlow High School has tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing is underway, officials confirmed with 22News Tuesday evening.

In an email sent to the Ludlow High School community, Public Schools Superintendent Todd Gazda did not identify the individual but said they are following all safety guidelines issued by the state Department of Public Health and the Department of Secondary Education.

The school is also teaming up with local health officials to complete contact tracing.

Gazda stated in the email, “We have been anticipating this scenario and have a comprehensive plan in place. We will be contacting persons who are considered close contacts to these individuals so that they are aware of the necessary steps to quarantine as well as where they can go to be tested.”

He added that if you are not contacted, then you or your child have not been identified as a close contact of the individual who tested positive.

Like all of our schools, Ludlow High School undergoes cleaning and disinfecting each night to ensure everyone’s safety. Please continue to wear a mask, keep physically distant from others, and employ proper handwashing and hygiene practices. Remember to perform a daily health screening, and if your child is ill, please keep them home. As parents, we all have a responsibility to be sure to follow these protocols, not just to keep our children safe, but the whole community as well. Todd H. Gazda, Ed.D., JD, Superintendent of Ludlow Public Schools

Gazda also stated in the email the school will continue to be vigilant in following safety protocols that have been put in place in an effort to continue in-person learning.

Remote learning will also be available for students who are required to quarantine at home to continue their learning.

School officials are asking individuals who have tested for COVID-19 to report their results to the school nurse with a copy of the test results. Here is a map to help you find a COVID-19 testing site.