Contaminants found in Longmeadow water supply

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow residents are being warned about a recent violation of their drinking water standards.

The town sent out a notice to some residents telling them that a recent drinking water test showed a contaminant had surpassed level standards. There’s no boil water order in effect. Longmeadow DPW Director Mario Mazza said that improvements are being made to the water filtration system to alleviate the problem.

Mazza told 22News, “It’s not an emergency because it’s minimal. It’s two parts per billion over a 12 month period so its not an imminent issue. It’s something that occurred that we are required to notify the folks in our system about.”

The elevated contaminant found in the water is known as HAA5.

It’s been known to lead to kidney problems or increased risk of cancer if consumed over the course of many years.