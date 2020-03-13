Contaminated makeup could spread coronavirus through physical contact

(WWLP) — In many respects buying make-up is a hands-on experience. But Sephora and Ulta have removed that – in efforts to combat COVID-19.

Can’t try before you buy. Make-up chain Sephora is suspending all paid and free in-store services, makeup, and skincare application, and classes until further notice. Ulta is also taking similar measures, rescheduling all makeup services booked for a later date.



22News spoke with Doctor Yolanda Lenzy, a dermatologist at Lenzy Dermatology. She said even though the coronavirus is spread through respiratory droplets – physical contact with contaminated makeup products has the potential to spread it as well.

“The makeup itself is very close to the eyes,” said Dr. Lenzy. “So if someone is in infected and they do not know, the makeup is then contaminated and then spread through the physical contact to the next person.”

Local makeup artist, Julianna Driscoll, from Vivid Salon in Westfield explained to 22News that she uses a specialized cleaner for her brushes used on clients.

“I also like to use makeup sponges,” Driscoll told 22News. “If they are not reusable one, I throw it away. If it is reusable I always make sure I clean it…I triple clean it.”

If you still want to sample products, Ulta and Sephora both said any person wanting to use a tester or trial a product must ask a worker for help in an effort to maintain the cleanliness of their makeup.

