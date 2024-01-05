SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying residents of high levels of haloacetic acids (HAA5) in drinking water samples taken in early December.

Samples taken in the first week of December showed an exceedance of the maximum contaminant level for HAA5 at three of the eight sample locations.

Officials are informing residents that the levels of HAA5 detected are not an immediate health hazard to anyone and you can continue to consume or use the water as normal. If levels of HAA5 become a public health emergency, customers would be notified within 24 hours of detection.

HAA5 forms when chlorine reacts with dissolved natural organic matter found in surface water bodies, likely the Cobble Mountain Reservoir which is the main source of drinking water.

The water and sewer commission is building a new West Parish Water Treatment Plant, which is expect to begin construction later this year. This plant will help address issues like high levels of HAA5.