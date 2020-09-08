Continued construction to close lanes on Mass Pike between lee and Westfield

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be several lane closures throughout the Mass Pike this week due to construction between Lee and Westfield.

Starting Tuesday, the work is scheduled to begin in some locations at 7:00 a.m. and will continue at different locations and time frames through to 3:30 p.m., Friday, September 11.

According to MassDOT, the locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Blandford and Russell

On I-90 westbound from mile marker 36 to 30, guard rail repair will occur on Tuesday, September 8, until Friday morning, September 11, beginning each evening at 7:00 p.m. and finishing the next morning at 5:00 a.m. The work will require lane closures throughout the night.

Blandford

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at mile marker 30 on Tuesday between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. In addition, on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 26, drainage repairs will be conducted on Tuesday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 4 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Russell

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 34.5 during daytime hours, beginning at 7:00 a.m. and concluding at 3:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The work will require shoulder closures during these operations.

Otis

Bridge repair and drainage operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at mile marker 23 during the daytime on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Work begins at 6:00 a.m., concludes at 4:00 p.m., and will require intermittent lane closures.

Becket

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 23 requiring intermittent lane closures during daytime hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lee

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 12.2 during daytime hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Work begins each day at 6:00 a.m. and concludes at 4:00 p.m. Two lanes of travel will be open during this work.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.