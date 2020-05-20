Contractors in high demand for home improvements

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have a home improvement project that you would like to get done, there’s certain things you need to know before you call a contractor.

Spending more time at home in this pandemic has resulted in more home improvement projects.

Contractors are on the state’s list of essential workers and their service has been in high demand.

Though there haven’t been many in home projects contractors, they’ve been keeping busy with exterior work.

Fran Bealieu, owner of Phil Bealieu & Sons, said whether or not they can do an in home project depends on the age of the client and if they can maintain social distancing throughout the job.

Bealieu said it’s been a challenge not being able to work inside as many homes but his workers are staying busy, “We’ve been building a lot of decks, porch projects, siding work.”

Bealieu said his workers have been using hand sanitizer before touching a different piece of equipment and before they leave a job-site. He added they have been staying socially distant as much as possible.

“Projects are taking a little more time, guys are spread out a little bit more we’re putting less employees on each project,” said Bealieu.

According to the state health department, if they are doing jobs where social distancing isn’t possible, workers need to have appropriate PPE like masks, gloves and goggles.

Though the projects are conducted differently and may be taking longer, Bealieu said clients are happy to have an improved home and in some cases, an improved office.

“They’re able to be home and see the project put together where in the past a lot of the homes we worked on people are away from home. They were working in their office, know their office is their dining room,” said Bealieu.