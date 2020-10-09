Controlled burns scheduled at Westover Air Reserve Base Friday

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – About 200 acres of grassland within the Westover Airforce Reserve Base is scheduled to be burned on Friday into Saturday.

Ludlow Police say the burns will be from 9 a.m. to early evening.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Westover, the airfield areas to be burned include those in the general vicinities of Westover Airpark North, Westover Golf Course, the Hampden County Correctional Center, Westover Metropolitan Airport, and the interior of the base.

The scheduled plan is to avoid affecting the community with smoke and contain the

fire on the base. Burning will take place with eye-level wind gusts of 20 mph or less and should not pose a safety risk.

According to Westover, Westover firefighters will wet border vegetation and use other firebreaks to manage the fires.

The controlled burns are scheduled, depending on wind, rain, and temperature conditions.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Forest Service wildland firefighters and Westover ARB Fire Department

will be carrying out and managing safe burning practices.