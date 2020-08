AMHERST, Mass. (UMass) – Natashia Tidwell, a partner at the Boston-based law firm of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, has been retained by the University of Massachusetts Amherst to conduct an independent, comprehensive review of allegations by the UMass Democrats, a student organization, concerning the alleged conduct of Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, a former adjunct faculty member at the university.

As part of her investigation, Tidwell is asking members of the UMass Amherst community, as well as anyone else who may have relevant facts regarding the allegations, to contact her directly at natashia.tidwell@saul.com or 617-723-3300. She will respect the privacy interests of those who come forward.