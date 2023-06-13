LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A controversial proposal at Ludlow Public schools that could place restrictions on the school’s library materials.

A heated school committee meeting in Ludlow, the issue, centered around a controversial library policy, proposed by school committee member Joao Dias. If passed, the policy would allow elected school committee members to override a librarian’s authority to place materials in the library catalog.

But, concerns are being raised from some parents that this could lead to a ban on LGBTQ+ literature, “It doesn’t just stop an LGBTQ, it’ll keep going on to books about slavery and everything else that conservatives don’t like,” says Ludlow parent, Pete Chelte.

The policy aims to make what it calls “provisions” on inappropriate material for certain age groups, including “visual or visually implied depictions of sexual acts..,” it also states that parents have the right to guide what their children read.

The ACLU of Massachusetts urging the school committee to reject the proposed policy, in a letter to the school committee back in May, stating, “It would set extremely vague, overbroad and repressive standards for what materials can and cannot be in school libraries,” that being echoed by past school committee members.

Former Ludlow School Committee member, Mike Kelliher, telling 22News, “We don’t get involved in day to day operations, we don’t get involved in educational decisions and that’s a mistake I think these two new members are trying to make here.”

The policy would also be enforced if a teacher fails to follow the the rules, they could be fired.