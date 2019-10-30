Convicted Holyoke felon sentenced to prison for firearm possession

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man will spend more than four years in prison for the illegal possession of a rifle and ammunition.

According to the state Department of Justice, a district court judge sentenced 26-year-old Akeem Castro on Tuesday to 41 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

In April 2019, Castro pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He was found in possession of an AM-15 assault-style rifle and 34 rounds of ammunition on March 7, 2017. Due to a prior felony conviction, Castro was prohibited from owning a gun.

He admitted that, on that date, he sold the gun and ammunition, and two magazines capable of holding 30 rounds each, for $1,800 to a government witness in a parking lot in Chicopee.