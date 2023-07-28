HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An early Friday morning fire inside a kitchen in a Holyoke complex left one apartment damaged.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, around 1:28 a.m. firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Holy Family Road for a report of fire alarms and smoke seen coming from from an apartment.

When they arrived, they found a kitchen on fire with an activated sprinkler system controlling it. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and no one was injured. The cause of the fire was due to unattended cooking.

All other tenants in the building were able to return to their apartments. The Holyoke Fire Department is reminding residents to always stand by the stove when cooking.