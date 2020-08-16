Cooler weather allows local residents to enjoy outdoor activities

HOYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the cooler weather this weekend compared to the extreme heat and humidity we’ve been dealing with the past several weeks, Holyoke area families are enjoying more outdoor recreation with their pets.

Alvaro Ortiz and his family enjoyed the cooler weather this evening at Holyoke’s Community Field park.

He took the opportunity to share the cooler evening breeze with his dog, Ozzie. Ortiz told 22News, he’s pleased the temperature and humidity have dropped.

“He really enjoys it, he has a lot of energy. He likes to burn that up. Here’s a perfect place to come, has him run around for a little bit,” said Ortiz. “Keep him from destroying stuff around the house.”

And that’s reason enough to let your pet expend some excess energy. But will the evening temperatures continue their downward trend or will the summer night heat return?