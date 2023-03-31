SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Street in Springfield is closed on Friday after a multi-vehicle car accident.

Cooley Street from the Shell Station on Allen and Cooley streets to the entrance of Stop and Shop is closed after a multi-vehicle car crash.

Our 22News crews are at the accident and can see three cars that were involved. There is no word yet on if there are any injuries and the cause of the accident.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.