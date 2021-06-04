Cooling centers in Springfield to open Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will have five cooling centers open Sunday, June 6 through Tuesday, June 8 for community members to stay out of the hot weather and avoid heat related illnesses.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to remind residents to stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these early hot days of summer.”

Cooling Center Sites:

  • City of Springfield Adolescent Health Center (Same building as Mason Square Health Center)
    • 11 Wilbraham Road, 2nd Floor, Springfield, MA 01109
    • Sunday, June 6 – Tuesday, June 8
    • 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Kenefick Park
    • 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107
    • Sunday, June 6 – Tuesday, June 8
    • 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Myrtle Street Park
    • 111 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151
    • Sunday, June 6 – Tuesday, June 8
    • 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center
    • 1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129
    • Sunday, June 6 – Tuesday, June 8
    • 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • South End Community Center
    • 99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105
    • Sunday, June 6 – Tuesday, June 8
    • 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

