AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Several cooling stations will be opening Wednesday due to the heat advisory for western Massachusetts.

According to a news release from the Town of Agawam, there are two cooling centers that will be open from Wednesday to Friday.

The Agawam Library on Cooper Street will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, then from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Agawam Senior Center on Main Street will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.