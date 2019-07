AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam residents looking to cool off from the hot weather have a couple options. Cooling centers have been set up at the town’s library and senior center.

The senior center is located at 954 Main Street, and is open until 9:00 P.M.

The library, located at 750 Cooper Street, is also open until 9:00 P.M.

The City of Springfield is also operating a series of cooling centers, with temperatures expected to remain in the high 80’s and low 90’s during the daytime hours.