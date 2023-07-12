SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield released locations of cooling centers as well as some tips to stay cool in this summer heat.

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to high 90s with humidity. Following this anticipated heat, Mayor Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris announced seven cooling centers across the City of Springfield, according to a news release from the City of Springfield.

The cooling centers are as follows:

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center (1476 Roosevelt Avenue) – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Senior Center in the North End (310 Plainfield Street) – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Hungry Hills Senior Center (773 Liberty Street) – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mason Square Library Community Room (765 State Street) – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Indian Orchard at Myrtle Street Park (117 Main Street) – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Clodo Conception (Greenleaf) Community Center (1187 ½ Parker Street) – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

South End Community Center (99 Marble Street) – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m

Mayor Sarno states, “Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to remind residents to be mindful and take the necessary steps to seek relief during these excessively hot days of summer. Stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these hot summer days.”

The Mayor’s Office also shared some tips on what to do if the weather is extremely hot:

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.

Consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other community facilities. Circulating air can cool the body by increasing the perspiration rate of evaporation.

Eat well-balanced, light, and regular meals. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.

Drink plenty of water. Persons who have epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease; are on fluid-restricted diets; or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.

Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much as possible.

Protect your face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.\

Don’t forget about your four-legged friends! Here are some tips to keep your pets safe and comfortable during extreme heat:

Never leave an animal in a parked car. Car rides can quickly turn deadly as the inside of a car can reach temperatures in excess of 120 degrees in several minutes.

Bring outdoor animals into cooler areas of your home. If they must stay outside, ensure they have protection from the sun. A dog house does not provide relief or protection from the heat. Access to plenty of shade and cool potable water is critical to their well-being.

Limit exercise to hours when the sun is down and take it easy or better yet, wait until the heat wave ends. Pets are prone to heat exhaustion just like people. In addition, hot asphalt can burn their feet.

Animals are susceptible to sunburn. Be sure any topical sunscreen products you use are labeled for use on animals