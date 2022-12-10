CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local Police officers will participate in a fundraiser on Saturday with a unique twist.

After time off during the pandemic, Police Officers from across Hampden County will return to the roof of Walmart on Saturday, partnering with the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the largest public awareness program for the Special Olympics.

The organization engages law enforcement worldwide, championing inclusion and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities. Since it was founded, the Torch Run has raised more than $900 million.

If you’re planning a visit to the Chicopee Walmart on Saturday, expect to be accosted from above. Typically, officers gather on the roof with a megaphone, calling down to shoppers to support the cause.

The team at sea level collects donations, runs raffles, and distributes prizes, with food trucks in the parking lot. Officers will be up in the air from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.