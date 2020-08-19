Cornerstone of old church delivered to Gardner Memorial AME Zion Church

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A nearly 100-year-old congregation in Springfield received a piece of its history that was once thought to be gone forever.

The Gardner Memorial AME Zion Church was once on Carew Street. The city of Springfield bought the church building, and it was demolished to be turned into medical offices.

However, the project’s developer saved a special piece of the original church and on Wednesday it was delivered to the congregation’s new location on Bay Street.

“We thought when the building was being demolished, we would lose that cornerstone, that piece of evidence that we existed before we got here. The developer was nice enough, beautiful enough to redeem it and secure it for us. Our testimony, that we existed, before we got here was being returned to us. It’s like a touchstone of how God has carried us through these 90-something years until we got here.” Pastor Samuel Saylor

Gardner Memorial AME Zion Church is getting ready to celebrate its 100th anniversary as a congregation in Springfield.