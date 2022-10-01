SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Kiwanis Club of Springfield is hosting its 9th Annual Cornhole Tournament to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield on Saturday.

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 64-team double elimination, the family-friendly tournament, presented by PeoplesBank, brings friends and families together for a great time to support an important cause, helping the children of Greater Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will serve as Honorary Chair and throw the first bags.

The registration fee for a two-person team is $50. The first place team will win $500, the second place wins $300, and the third place receives $200. Every participant will get a free t-shirt as well.

There will be raffles, concessions, and a cash bar on-site, as well as kid’s activities such as a bounce house. The tournament is free for spectators and will offer activities for all ages.

“PeoplesBank is proud to support the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield through our sponsorship of the Kiwanis cornhole tournament. No matter who wins the trophy on October 1st, the real winners will be the youth who will benefit from the environment and activities the Club provides,” said Matthew Bannister, the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility of PeoplesBank.

“It’s so rewarding to be involved with such dedicated volunteers committed to helping children in our community,” said Le Maynard, the President of the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. “We don’t accomplish our fundraising goals alone, however. As our tournament continues to grow, we welcome new cornhole competitors, Kiwanis volunteers, donations from the community, and additional sponsors.”

Organizers have set a goal to raise $10,000 during the event for the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield. The Kiwanis Club of Springfield has been supporting The Boys and Girls Club since 1925.

The tournament will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Springfield Elks Club.