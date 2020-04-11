Coronavirus affecting black, Hispanic communities at higher rates in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus doesn’t discriminate, yet the ACLU is out with starling numbers that show black people are dying at higher rates from the virus and we’re seeing this disease ravage black and brown communties across the state of Massachusetts as well.

“This virus is hitting certain racial and ethnic groups harder. At our hospitals, 80 percent of our COVID-19 patients are black or Hispanic,” this from President and CEO of Boston Medical Center, Kate Walsh, during a coronavirus briefing at the Statehouse.

About 80 percent of Boston Medical Centers patients fighting the virus are black or hispanic. According to the ACLU, Louisiana just released data showing that African Americans account for 70 percent of all deaths in the state, in Chicago the same statistic.

In Milwaukee the numbers even higher, with 81 percent of those that have died are Black. Congressman Carson says underlying health conditions, lack of resources and poor housing conditions in black communities has created a perfect pathway for COVID-19.

“This pandemic has highlighted many of the underlying concerns that the Congressional Black Caucus and Hispanic Caucus have been talking about for decades,” said Carson.

Other congressional leaders adding that a lack of health insurance could also be to blame for this growing concern. That being proven by the Kaiser Family Foundation, which states African Americans are one and a half times more likely to be uninsured than white Americans.

Walsh expressed the need for COVID-19 care to be equal across racial and ethnic groups.

“We have to fight this virus both inside our hospitals but also outside the walls of our hospitals so we can make absolutely certain that access to COVID 19 care is equitable across all racial and ethnic groups,” said Walsh.

On Friday, AG Maura Healy announced ramped up efforts by her office to assist underserved communities. Especially those in our immigrant, black and brown communities, that are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic across the Commonwealth.