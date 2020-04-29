Coronavirus: Already impacted, local businesses must remain closed until mid-May

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday that non-essential businesses will remain closed until May 18.

The statewide shutdown of all non-essential businesses due to Covid-19 has left business in crisis. Luckily, for some local restaurants, like Nadim’s in Springfield, they were able to convert to a strictly take out and delivery model bringing in some income but, barely enough.

Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Restaurant told 22News, “Where the money is is when we diners in the house they order appetizers, drinks, dessert, and we can’t forget about the bar this is what makes the money for us.”

In general, the hospitality and retail industries haven’t been so lucky. Many have been forced to shut their doors for good. Others are trying to remain open but are struggling to make ends meet. Most aren’t able to afford a full staff.

“You have mortgages, you have rent, you have utilities you have food that you have in your store that you need to pay for,” said Nancy Creed, president of Springfield Regional Chamber.

Gov. Baker acknowledged that unlike the eastern part of the state – western Massachusetts is seeing a decline in Covid-19 cases but, he’s not willing to open up the state in sections.

Instead – a new advisory committee is being formed that’ll develop a plan to re-open the state economy on May 18.