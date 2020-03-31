Coronavirus cases in Springfield jump to 103 from 55 in one day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of positive coronavirus cases in Springfield has nearly doubled in one day, according to the city’s mayor’s office.

In a news release to 22News Tuesday evening, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said 48 more residents have tested positive for the COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 103.

Tuesday morning, city officials had announced that a total of 55 residents had COVID-19. Mayor Sarno said he learned about the major jump in numbers late Tuesday afternoon, stressing the importance of personal hygiene and social distancing procedures.

You can read the mayor’s statement below:

“Again, Commissioner Caulton-Harris and myself cannot stress enough the importance to adhering to all of the public health, personal hygiene and social distancing procedures. Though they might seem simple and common sense, they will play a pivotal role in starving and killing this virus. In the meantime, from my cabinet heads to rank-and-file and working with all of our medical professionals – working together we will continue to forge ahead with all of our contingency plans for relief and recover initiatives. We will remain ever vigilant. As my administration has done before with prior challenges and just as important – we will get through this together and for the better as one. May God Bless you and your families.” Domenic Sarno, Springfield Mayo

The Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday that are now 6,620 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 89 deaths. Overall, 46,935 individuals have been tested.