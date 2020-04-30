Coronavirus: Extensions could be make-or-break for many businesses

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker’s decision to extend the closure of non-essential business was a tough pill to swallow for local businesses.

“We did not realize how long this would last,” said Mario Tedeschi, owner of Allied Flooring and Paint in Agawam. “The economical factor that our customers are now experiencing. We didn’t anticipate that.”

Stores that sell big ticket items, like furniture and flooring, have been hit hard by this pandemic.

Allied flooring was prepared for a May 4 opening and even had signs in their store to adhere to social distancing guidelines. They said right now, residential flooring is down 95 percent and they’re noticing most of the business is going to big- box stores.

La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio in West Springfield told 22News why they should be one of the first stores to be allowed to reopen.

“Being a big open store, it’s a low volume of people. We could safely social distance and have people browse the store and make purchases,” Alex Schimelpfenig, co-owner of the furniture store explained.

La-Z-Boy said they’ve applied for small business funding, and as long as that comes through they’ll be able to ride it out for two more months. If that doesn’t happen, they’d most likely have to permanently good.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and an advisory board will work to create a plan for reopening the state by May 18. However, Gov. Baker hasn’t said whether they’d consider allowing businesses to open on that date.