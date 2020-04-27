Coronavirus in Massachusetts: COVID-19 cases by nursing facility

(WWLP)- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases updated COVID-19 numbers every day and divides them by region, hospital, and nursing facility.

The following numbers are confirmed COVID-19 cases within nursing homes, rest homes, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living residences within western Massachusetts:

16 Acres Healthcare Center, Hampden County

Agawam Health Care, Hampden County

Buckley-Greenfield Healthcare Center, Franklin County

CareOne at Holyoke, Hampden County

CareOne at Northampton, Hampshire County

CareOne at Redstone, Hampden County

Center for Extended Care at Amherst, Hampshire County

Chapin Center, Hampden County

Charlene Manor & Extended Care Facility, Franklin County

Day Brook Village Senior Living, Hampden County

East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center, Hampden County

Governor’s Center, Hampden County

Heritage Hall East, Hampden County

Heritage Hall North, Hampden County

Heritage Hall West, Hampden County

Highview of Northampton, Hampshire County

Julian J Levitt Family Nursing Home, Hampden County

Life Care Center of Wilbraham, Hampden County

Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing, Hampden County

Mont Marie Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Hampden County

Mt. St. Vincent Nursing Home, Hampden County

Poet’s Seat, Franklin County

Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Hampden County

Vero Health and Rehab of Hampden, Hampden County

Vero Health and Rehab of Wilbraham, Hampden County

Williamstown Commons, Berkshire County

Armbrook Assisted Living, Hampden County

Chestnut Knoll at Glenmeadow, Hampden County

Christopher Heights of Belchertown, Hampshire County

East Village Place, Hampden County

Landmark at Monastery Heights, Hampden County

Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing, Hampden County

Mason Wright Assisted Living, Hampden County

Orchard Valley of Wilbraham, Hampden County

Ruth’s House, Hampden County

The Arbors at Westfield, Hampden County >30 cases

<10 cases

>30 cases

>30 cases

>30 cases

10-30 cases

<10 cases

>30

10-30 cases

>30

>30

—

10-30 cases

10-30

<10

>30

10-30 cases

>30

10-30 cases

10-30 cases

10-30 cases

—

10-30 cases

10-30 cases

>30 cases

<10 cases

>30 cases

>30 cases

>30 cases

<10 cases

<10 cases

<10 cases

10-30 cases

<10 cases

>30 cases

<10 cases

<10 cases

10-30 cases

Health and Human Services reported Monday there are now 77 veteran resident deaths at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke, 66 of whom tested positive for COVID-19. The following are the updated numbers: