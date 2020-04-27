Coronavirus in Massachusetts: COVID-19 cases by nursing facility

1  of  2
Hampden County

(WWLP)- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases updated COVID-19 numbers every day and divides them by region, hospital, and nursing facility.

The following numbers are confirmed COVID-19 cases within nursing homes, rest homes, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living residences within western Massachusetts:

  • 16 Acres Healthcare Center, Hampden County
  • Agawam Health Care, Hampden County
  • Buckley-Greenfield Healthcare Center, Franklin County
  • CareOne at Holyoke, Hampden County
  • CareOne at Northampton, Hampshire County
  • CareOne at Redstone, Hampden County
  • Center for Extended Care at Amherst, Hampshire County
  • Chapin Center, Hampden County
  • Charlene Manor & Extended Care Facility, Franklin County
  • Day Brook Village Senior Living, Hampden County
  • East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center, Hampden County
  • Governor’s Center, Hampden County
  • Heritage Hall East, Hampden County
  • Heritage Hall North, Hampden County
  • Heritage Hall West, Hampden County
  • Highview of Northampton, Hampshire County
  • Julian J Levitt Family Nursing Home, Hampden County
  • Life Care Center of Wilbraham, Hampden County
  • Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing, Hampden County
  • Mont Marie Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Hampden County
  • Mt. St. Vincent Nursing Home, Hampden County
  • Poet’s Seat, Franklin County
  • Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Hampden County
  • Vero Health and Rehab of Hampden, Hampden County
  • Vero Health and Rehab of Wilbraham, Hampden County
  • Williamstown Commons, Berkshire County
  • Armbrook Assisted Living, Hampden County
  • Chestnut Knoll at Glenmeadow, Hampden County
  • Christopher Heights of Belchertown, Hampshire County
  • East Village Place, Hampden County
  • Landmark at Monastery Heights, Hampden County
  • Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing, Hampden County
  • Mason Wright Assisted Living, Hampden County
  • Orchard Valley of Wilbraham, Hampden County
  • Ruth’s House, Hampden County
  • The Arbors at Westfield, Hampden County

  • >30 cases
  • <10 cases
  • >30 cases
  • >30 cases
  • >30 cases
  • 10-30 cases
  • <10 cases
  • >30
  • 10-30 cases
  • >30
  • >30
  • 10-30 cases
  • 10-30
  • <10
  • >30
  • 10-30 cases
  • >30
  • 10-30 cases
  • 10-30 cases
  • 10-30 cases
  • 10-30 cases
  • 10-30 cases
  • >30 cases
  • <10 cases
  • >30 cases
  • >30 cases
  • >30 cases
  • <10 cases
  • <10 cases
  • <10 cases
  • 10-30 cases
  • <10 cases
  • >30 cases
  • <10 cases
  • <10 cases
  • 10-30 cases

Health and Human Services reported Monday there are now 77 veteran resident deaths at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke, 66 of whom tested positive for COVID-19. The following are the updated numbers:

  • 77 veteran resident deaths (66 positive, 10 negative, 1 unknown) Monday’s update includes 1 death of a resident who had tested positive and was DNR, DNH
  • 83 veteran residents have tested positive
  • 64 veteran residents have tested negative
  • 2 veteran residents have pending tests
  • 81 employees have tested positive

