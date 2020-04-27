Coronavirus in Massachusetts: COVID-19 cases by nursing facility

(WWLP)- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases updated COVID-19 numbers every day and divides them by region, hospital, and nursing facility.
The following numbers are confirmed COVID-19 cases within nursing homes, rest homes, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living residences within western Massachusetts:
- 16 Acres Healthcare Center, Hampden County
- Agawam Health Care, Hampden County
- Buckley-Greenfield Healthcare Center, Franklin County
- CareOne at Holyoke, Hampden County
- CareOne at Northampton, Hampshire County
- CareOne at Redstone, Hampden County
- Center for Extended Care at Amherst, Hampshire County
- Chapin Center, Hampden County
- Charlene Manor & Extended Care Facility, Franklin County
- Day Brook Village Senior Living, Hampden County
- East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center, Hampden County
- Governor’s Center, Hampden County
- Heritage Hall East, Hampden County
- Heritage Hall North, Hampden County
- Heritage Hall West, Hampden County
- Highview of Northampton, Hampshire County
- Julian J Levitt Family Nursing Home, Hampden County
- Life Care Center of Wilbraham, Hampden County
- Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing, Hampden County
- Mont Marie Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Hampden County
- Mt. St. Vincent Nursing Home, Hampden County
- Poet’s Seat, Franklin County
- Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Hampden County
- Vero Health and Rehab of Hampden, Hampden County
- Vero Health and Rehab of Wilbraham, Hampden County
- Williamstown Commons, Berkshire County
- Armbrook Assisted Living, Hampden County
- Chestnut Knoll at Glenmeadow, Hampden County
- Christopher Heights of Belchertown, Hampshire County
- East Village Place, Hampden County
- Landmark at Monastery Heights, Hampden County
- Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing, Hampden County
- Mason Wright Assisted Living, Hampden County
- Orchard Valley of Wilbraham, Hampden County
- Ruth’s House, Hampden County
- The Arbors at Westfield, Hampden County
- >30 cases
- <10 cases
- >30 cases
- >30 cases
- >30 cases
- 10-30 cases
- <10 cases
- >30
- 10-30 cases
- >30
- >30
- —
- 10-30 cases
- 10-30
- <10
- >30
- 10-30 cases
- >30
- 10-30 cases
- 10-30 cases
- 10-30 cases
- —
- 10-30 cases
- 10-30 cases
- >30 cases
- <10 cases
- >30 cases
- >30 cases
- >30 cases
- <10 cases
- <10 cases
- <10 cases
- 10-30 cases
- <10 cases
- >30 cases
- <10 cases
- <10 cases
- 10-30 cases
Health and Human Services reported Monday there are now 77 veteran resident deaths at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke, 66 of whom tested positive for COVID-19. The following are the updated numbers:
- 77 veteran resident deaths (66 positive, 10 negative, 1 unknown) Monday’s update includes 1 death of a resident who had tested positive and was DNR, DNH
- 83 veteran residents have tested positive
- 64 veteran residents have tested negative
- 2 veteran residents have pending tests
- 81 employees have tested positive