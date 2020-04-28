Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker to provide update Tuesday

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House for 12 p.m.

As of Monday, the Department of Public Health reported there are now 56,462 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,003 deaths.

ding 3,003 deaths on Monday.

Western Massachusetts COVID-19 cases by nursing facility

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Coronavirus-Covid-19.jpg

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today