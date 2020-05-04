1  of  4
3PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Video of protesters in Boston push for reopening of state

BOSTON (WWLP) – A large group of protesters gathered outside of the Massachusetts State House in Boston Monday afternoon to push for the reopening of the state.

22News Reporter Jodi Reed was outside of the State House where she saw people close to one another carrying American flags and signs with phrases saying “reopen Massachusetts,” “back to work” and “dear governor stop breaking the law.”

Massachusetts non-essential businesses were originally scheduled to re-open Monday, but last week Governor Baker ordered they stay closed for two more weeks as cases and deaths continue to rise in the state. Non-essential businesses are scheduled to reopen May 18 as well as the social distancing order.

As of Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported there are 68,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,004 deaths.

