Coronavirus local impact: Family gets creative with social distancing during Passover

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Synagogues stand empty during one of the biggest Jewish holidays of the year, so families are finding different ways to come together and celebrate Passover.

The celebration traditionally includes a ceremonial meal called the Seder. However, the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home orders has changed some traditions this year.

So one local family came together through FaceTime so they could still celebrate together.

Harvey Friedman told 22News, “The virtuality of it doesn’t change our appreciation of it because it is still a family event and it’s not a worship but, rather a celebration.”

Passover is eight days long and commemorates the Exodus of Israelite from slavery in Egypt in 1200 BC.

Passover started at sundown and ends Thursday April 16.