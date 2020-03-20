Coronavirus local impact: Springfield’s Simos Produce gets creative with grocery box service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses are adapting to the constant changes coming with the coronavirus public health crisis. Wholesale distributor Simos Produce first began their grocery box delivery and pickup service Monday, and so far hundreds of people have taken part.

Typically Simos sells produce to places like western Massachusetts restaurants and schools, but with those temporarily shut down or limited, they had to get creative.

“The response from the community has been incredible,” Accounts manager Jeremy Durrin said. “We’ve had hundreds of boxes going out every day and it’s just been amazing.”

Durrin said without this box service, a lot of employees would most likely be without a job until the coronavirus subsides.

The boxes contain staple items like fruit, veggies, milk, cheese, eggs, and potatoes. Simos Produce has delivered as far as South Deerfield and Huntington, but are asking neighbors to put in their orders together to help make delivery trips more efficient.

If you’re interested in ordering a box it will cost you $55. Just call 413-734-8232 or email simosfruit.ar@gmail.com.

