Coronavirus: Local supermarkets adjust policies amid surge in customers

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Grocery stores are working harder than ever to keep their products stocked.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on how grocery stores operate. Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam and Big Y now require their employees to wear masks on the job.

Geissler’s posted signs urging customers to practice social distancing. They’re also limiting the quantity of certain products like toilet paper. Store manager Rich Whitney said the higher demand is exactly why Geissler’s stopped advertising sales.

He told 22News, “We can put out a nice big flyer and say look 99 cents but if we can’t get it, why bother? We are just trying to do in store things, when we get something that’s when we put it on sale.”

Whitney said toilet paper, disinfectants, and cleaning products continue to be the top selling items. The supermarket has also completely sold out of flour. However, their meat and produce supply are still both in good shape.

Geissler’s told 22News, they are making 50 percent more profits than usual this time of year.