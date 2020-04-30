Coronavirus: Thermometers selling out faster than stores can restock

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s known that there has been a shortage of personal protective equipment, but now there is a shortage of thermometers on store shelves.

Thermometers have been selling faster than stores like CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid can restock them. In a statement to 22News, CVS Senior Director Joe Goode said in part:

We are seeing high demand for these items, which may result in shortages in some store locations, and we’re working with our suppliers to re-stock as quickly as possible. Joe Goode, CVS Senior Director

Goode added they are working with new suppliers to meet demand.