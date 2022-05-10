HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is training 34 correctional officer cadets who must partake in community service to complete the program. They are open to suggestions for clean-up sites.

Part of this training is a day of community service in Holyoke on Wednesday, May 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each Western Massachusetts Correctional Officer Academy class must complete such a project to officially join the department.

“These projects teach our cadets the value of service above self and how we work with a variety of groups in the community to achieve our mission, whether behind the walls of one of our facilities or in the streets,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “We’re looking forward to helping our friends in Holyoke beautify the city.”

Cocchi approved the community service project that will be supervised by the director of the Correctional Officer Academy, Lieutenant Joseph Celetti.

Sites include Essex, Cabot, Hampden, Suffolk, and Sargeant Streets as well as certain side streets. If there are any locations you can think of, contact Stephen Fay, mayoral aide, at 413-561-1600. Vacant lots and other locations in Holyoke, where litter is high, will be the mission for the trainees.