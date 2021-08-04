Correctional Officers complete community service projects before graduation

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A new class of Hampden County Correctional Officers will be graduating this Friday.

On Wednesday, they helped out by doing projects in some of the communities they will be serving. Before they graduate, members of the Western Massachusetts Correctional Officer Academy must complete a community service project and they carried out a list of projects in Hampden and Monson. At Hampden Memorial Park, they helped out by doing some landscaping.

“It’s really about the recruits that are, this week, becoming correctional officers to give back to our community. Hampden County has 23 cities and towns and we just want to be part in supporting each and everyone of them,” said Hampden County Sherriff Nick Cocchi.

This will be the 46th graduating class of the academy. Just over 30 recruits will be graduating from the 12 week program. That graduation ceremony will be taking place Friday morning.