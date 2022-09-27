LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – For the 14th consecutive year, the Cosenzi family held its “Driving for the Cure” charity golf tournament in honor of the cancer victim patriarch of the family.

Tom Cosenzi, the owner of the Tommy Car auto dealerships, was in the prime of life, a life cut short by brain cancer. His children began this tradition of “Driving for the Cure”, an annual event that has so far raised upwards of $1.5 million for Cancer research..

Carla Cosenzi told 22News, “This is in memory of my dad Tom Costenzi, who was diagnosed in 2007, and at the age of fifty two, passed away in 2009.

All the money raised during the 14th annual fund raising golf tournaments at Longmeadow’s Twin Hills Country Club go directly to Dr. Patrick Wen and his team of researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“Dr. Wen was able to able to keep my dad alive for a little over two years, when the life expectancy was only six months,” Cosenzi said. “So we’re honored to help support the cause, to help other people not have to endure the type of pain my dad or my family went through.”

Carla Cosenzi and her brother Tom will continue to honor their dad’s memory with these fund raising tournaments that provide help for the doctors at Dana-Farber to ease the suffering as they work towards finding the cure.