Cosmetology school in Ludlow to reimburse students for misleading statements, discrimination

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday that a for-profit cosmetology school in Ludlow will reimburse students $160,000 after the school allegedly violated regulations and discriminated against students.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Attorney General’s Office of Maura Healey, it states that the assurance of discontinuance filed against Jolie Hair and Beauty Academy alleges that the school misrepresented to potential students that its programs would cover topics such as depilation, waxing, eyebrow, and eyelash tinting, while it provided limited if any training on such topics.

The Attorney General’s Office of Maura Healey also alleged that the school did not provide disclosures including information regarding graduation rates, as required by state regulations.

And lastly, the release states that court filing alleges that the school’s faculty made discriminatory statements violating the state laws that prohibit discrimination against students on the basis of race, religion, and national origin.

Under the terms of the settlement, the school will pay a total of $94,000 to the Attorney General’s Office to provide relief for the students and will discharge approximately $70,000 in debts that some students owe to the school. Jolie has also agreed to have all of its employees trained by the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination and to implement new anti-discrimination policies and procedures.

“Students deserve vocational training that is of high quality and respectful of all students. This settlement will provide many Jolie students with the relief that they need.” -Attorney General Maura Healy said in a statement sent to 22News.

Massachusetts residents who need help are urged to contact the Attorney General’s Student Loan Assistance Unit at 1-888-830-6277 or visit their website.