Cosmetology students participate in ‘Beauty School Battle’

PALMER, Mass (WWLP) – High school Cosmetology students from across the state put their imaginations to work creating hairstyles today for the “Beauty School Battle” in Palmer.

More than 250 Cosmetology students from several Massachusetts vocational high schools participated in the sixth annual “Beauty School Battle” at Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High school in Palmer Thursday.

These future hair stylists competed in three hairdressing categories; Cultural, Fantasy and Bridal. The creative students revealed what inspired them to let their imaginations run wild.

Lauren Tracy a Sophomore at Pathfinder told 22News, “the met gala actually, that was camp, and it was just about portraying something that’s not normal,” Tracy said.

“I really wanted to recreate something that would look theatrical, like Broadway fun, but also usable,” Jason Desjardins a Junior at Pathfinder, told 22News.

East Longmeadow hair salon owner Mark Maruca served as a judge for the beauty school battle.

22News asked Maruca how many of these hairstyle creations will prove to be popular among paying customers.

“A few, but the point of the competition is to be outrageous, show your talent, your imagination,” Maruca said.

Jody Sierdego is a teacher at Pathfinder and she told 22News what the contestants bring to the table.

“I see that they are absolutely creative, they have an imagination that will not quit, and every year they surprise me,” Sierdego said.

Those participating in the battle hope at least some of their creations can one day become the wave of the future.

Which is your favorite? Comment on the WWLP-22News Facebook page.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.