EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The funds by the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) for the new East Longmeadow High School proposal have been increased.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Superintendent Gordon Smith, during a Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, the MSBA approved the Scope & Budget Agreement as well as an increase of their Project Funding Limits Policy, by $19 million.

The increase in contribution was due to the cost of square footage. The previous $393/SF building cap was increased to $550/SF and the previous $39/SF sitework cap was increased to $55/SF, according to Superintendent Smith.

The total cost of the proposed project is approximately $177.4 million. With the increase of the MSBA grant of a total of $82 million, it will reduce the East Longmeadow taxpayer’s contribution to $95 million.

The ballot question on November 7th will be decided by East Longmeadow voters whether the proposed project is accepted. If approved, there will be a temporary increase in property taxes to pay for it. Once the project has been paid for, the property taxes will be revoked and taxes reduced.

For example, the impact on taxes would cost $812 to $867 per year, based on the average single-family home assessed value of $339,811. Or, the estimated tax rate impact per $1,000 of assessed value will be $2.39 – $2.56 per year.

If approved by the town’s voters, construction will begin in the summer of 2024 and the new high school will be ready for the class of 2027.